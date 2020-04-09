SCHAGHTICOKE - Clifford J. “Skeet” Williams, 81, a lifelong resident of Schaghticoke, died peacefully, Monday, April 6, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital following complications with the COVID-19 virus.

Out of love and caution for the health and safety of both our family and friends, a memorial service and visitation will be held at a later date and time to be determined by the family.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Hoosic Valley Rescue Squad, 1448 NY Route 40, Schaghticoke, NY 12154, The HVAA, PO Box 281, Valley Falls, NY 12185, or the Elmwood Cemetery Association, 67 Bunker Hill Road, Valley Falls, NY 12185 in memory of “Skeet” Williams.

Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, Raymertown, NY 12180.

