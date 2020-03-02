Cathleen M. Daley – 6

MECHANICVILLE – Cathleen M. Daley, 68, of Dewey Ave, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29th at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, in the loving company of her devoted family.

A Burial Service will be conducted on Thursday at 1:00PM at Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at Cemetery entrance by 12:45PM. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Heart Assoc., Heart Failure Research, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6Waltham, MA 02451, in loving memory of Cathleen M. Daley.

To leave condolences and for cemetery directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

