Catherine Elaine Zullo - 73

MECHANICVILLE - Catherine Elaine Zullo, 73, of Railroad St, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday February 25th, 2020.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 28th from 10 AM till Noon at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. A Funeral Mass will begin at Noon at All Saints Church, with interment to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mechanicville Area Community Service Center, 6 South Main St., Mechanicville, 12118 in respectful memory of Cathie Zullo.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

