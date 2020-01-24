STILLWATER – Carolyn Wood DeMarco, 77, of Flike Rd., died Wednesday, January 22nd, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness.

A Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday at 9 AM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville, 12118 with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

Calling hours at the Funeral Home will be held on Sunday from 2-5 PM.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 in memory of Carolyn L. DeMarco.

