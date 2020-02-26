STILLWATER - Carie Kussius D'Ambro, 48, died suddenly Sunday, Feb 23rd, at her home, as a result of an accidental fall. Born in Troy, March 14, 1971, she is the daughter of John and Susan Guile Kussius of Stillwater.

Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Saturday from 2 to 4 PM, with a service to follow at 4PM.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, 12020, in memory of Carie Kussius D'Ambro.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

