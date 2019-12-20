Anthony “Tony” Sparano

Tony was born in Mechanicville, New York on June 16, 1930 and passed away on November 25, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida.

He is survived by his nieces Ara Kourgiantakis and Alexis Kagiliery, sister Philomena "Mina" Rinaldi, and family Spencer and Olivia Lee, Debbie Landoskey and Donna Kagiliery.

He was preceded in death by his parents John & Lillian Sparano and his best friend Theodore Kagiliery.

He proudly served in the United States Army and was a graduate of Boston University. He was a retired Art Teacher at Adirondack Central School.

Some thought of Tony as a “mystery man” but to us he was a pure light and love. He loved to cook, the ponies, Yankees, music, his "shows" and a winning scratch-off ticket. He made our family complete and is deeply missed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...