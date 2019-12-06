MECHANICVILLE - Anthony L. "Dudie" Cocozzo, 84 of Harris Ave, died Friday evening at his home, following an extended illness, in the loving company of his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM at All Saints Church (St. Paul's) 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow at Saratoga National Cemetery.

Calling hours at All Saints (ST PETER'S CHURCH) 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater on Sunday from 2-5 PM

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either Anthony L Cocozzo Leadership Scholarship Award of Mechanicville High School or Community Hospice, in respectful memory of Anthony "Dudie" Cocozzo.

