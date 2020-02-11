MECHANICVILLE – Anna V. Thompson, 88, of Hemstreet Park, died peacefully on February 8, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center with her loving and faithful family at her side.

Calling Hours will be held on Wed, Feb 12th from 11 - 1PM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral home service will follow beginning at 1PM with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.

At Anna's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126 in loving memory of Anna V. Thompson.

